Are Lee Min-ho and Momoland's Yeonwoo Dating? K-drama Actor's Agency Responds

Lee Min-ho and Yeonwoo fans on Monday woke up to the news that claimed the two actors were dating. The South Korean outlet Dispatch in an exclusive stated that Min-ho has been dating his MOMOLAND co-star Yeonwoo for five months now. It was also mentioned that the rumoured couple rang in Yeonwoo’s birthday together at the former’s house.

However, Min-ho’s agency MYM Entertainment has denied the dating report. Adding that the stars are just acquaintances, in a statement reported by Soompi, Min-ho’s agency said, “It is not true that they are in a relationship.”

In the photos that have been doing rounds on social media, the agency clarified that the two were not alone, and there were other friends present at that time. “They are not photos of date,” it added.

The report also had a quote from an anonymous person, who is said to be a close friend to both the actors, saying, "Lee Min-ho and Yeonwoo enjoy playing games and movies. The similar hobbies brought them together."

Min-ho has not publicly dated anyone ever since he parted ways with South Korean singer-actor Suzy. After dating for 3 years, the duo broke up in 2017, when the actor was completing his military training. It was Suzy’s agency that had stated that the two had split up.

Min-ho was last seen in the 2020 K-drama, The King: Eternal Monarch alongside Kim Go-eun. Next, the actor will be seen in Apple TV+ series Pachinko, wherein he will play the antagonist. Recently, he had opened up about auditioning for the role. Min-ho revealed that he was nervous about the repercussions of failing the test. While, Yeonwoo will appear in a supporting role in an unexpected romantic tale, Dali and the Cocky Prince. The Korean Drama is scheduled to premiere on September 22.

