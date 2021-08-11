Are Multi-starrers the Only Sure Shot Way to Revive Theatrical Business?

Covid-19 pandemic has been a dampener for the theatrical movie business and there’s no denying this fact. Most films have opted for OTT release in the past one-and-a-half years, others are indefinitely delayed and those daring to go for cinema release (in the context of India) at this time, are getting relegated to streaming services in no time (Master, Mumbai Saga are a few examples). What will drive theatre business in the coming times as far as Indian film market is concerned is a big question.

Maybe the answer lies in multi-starrers. A lot of recent film announcements seem interested in reviving the old box office success formula, that of packing the movie with a big cast. They are a good draw for the cinema going audience and an evergreen money making trend. Plus, with the presence of the stars, the scale of a film rises proportionately. For the actors featuring in them, the movie is not on any one person’s shoulders. Interestingly, in the pandemic era, when the box office needs a kick start, multi-starrers may work their magic.

Film choices of some actors reflect this trend. Only recently, Alia Bhatt, who was on her way to solo lead glory by featuring in films like Highway, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, or Deepika Padukone who was expected to do more women-centric and solo leads Chhapaak onwards, have signed on to do big budget multi-starrers. Alia will be seen in a cameo role in RRR, followed by Brahmastra, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and her recently announced film Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Deepika is featuring in ’83, a film crowded with actors, followed by Project K, Pathan, Untitled Shakun Batra film and Untitled Nag Ashwin film. While it is not a commentary on their movie choices, there certainly seems an inclination towards multi-starrers.

Pictures: 13 Multi-starrers Movie Fans Can’t Wait for

Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh among other actors also seem willing to accommodate newcomers, veterans or relatively fresher faces in their upcoming projects. This also indicates that theatre business needs revival before paving the way for solo lead releases and multi starrers are a safer bet for producers till then. And these Bollywood stars know it for a fact.

