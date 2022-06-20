Are Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Secretly Honeymooning In Thailand? Here's What We Know

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a fairytale wedding ceremony earlier this month. The couple’s intimate wedding ceremony took place in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, and was attended by many bigwigs, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajith Kumar, among others. While reports claimed that the couple is skipping their honeymoon. However, Vignesh’s recent Instagram post seems to hint otherwise.

While the couple has kept their life after their wedding private, Vignesh on Sunday took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that he was in Thailand. The picture led to speculations that he and Nayanthara might have travelled to the destination for a quick vacay before they resume work.

It was previously reported that the couple is putting off their honeymoon plans due to their busy schedule. Nayanthara has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She was recently seen in O2. The film skipped the cinemas and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar instead.

Nayanthara will also be seen in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather, which is an official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja and the shooting of the film has been wrapped up in February. She is also reportedly starring in Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, Vignesh is about to get busy with the production of his upcoming film with Ajith Kumar. The film is set to go on floors later this year.

Nayanthara and Vignesh dated for over six years before they tied the knot this month. Sharing pictures from the wedding, Vignesh wrote on Instagram, “From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE.” He also wrote in another post, “On a scale of 10 … She’s Nayan & am the one By God’s Grace 🙂 jus married #Nayanthara.”

