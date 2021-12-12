Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa Dating? These Goa Pics Spark Rumour

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa were spotted earlier today, December 11, having a stroll along a beach in Goa. While one of the pictures featured them strolling along the beach, another snap showcased them standing in the waters, engaged in deep conversation. As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, fans started speculating about a possible affair between the two.

Nora and Guru have earlier worked together. Their hit single “Nach Meri Rani” was a hit, hence there is a possibility that the two might be in Goa for shooting their next project. However, no official or unofficial announcement has been made so far, which is why gossip mills are running with their affair rumours.

The pictures were shared by Filmfare via their Instagram handle, along with the caption reading, ‘Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa enjoy a walk on the beach in Goa.’ Take a look:

Several fans were surprised, and one of them wrote, “Don’t tell me they are dating”, while another asked, “When is the wedding." A person wrote, “New couple alert.” “Inki bhi sagai ki pictures aane wali hai (their engagement pictures are also going to surface soo),” a comment read on the post. However, a couple of people rubbished the dating rumours and pointed out that Guru is currently in Saudi for the Dabang tour.

Nora recently earned praises for her hot number Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, which stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead. In the first instalment of the Satyameva Jayate franchise, Nora did a song Dilbar Dilbar, which made her the sensation of the B-town. Ever since the actress has climbed the ladder of success and has never looked back. With back-to-back hit songs, Nora has only increased the difficulty level of her dancing. Her fans often laud the actress for the hard work she puts into her craft.

