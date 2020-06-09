Are Paras Chabbara, Mahira Sharma Dating? Actress Clears The Air

After their first music video Baarish, Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma and Paras Chabbra will be seen in a new video titled 'Hashtag Love'. And while the duo has been teasing fans with their chemistry with one video at a time, both maintain the ambiguity around their relationship status.

Talking about the new track, Mahira said in an interview, "The song is around the lockdown — an unusual experience that we will never be able to forget. I hope and pray that we overcome this crisis and things return to normalcy soon. The world is going through tough times and the least we can do is spread positivity and happiness around. That’s how we thought of this video." The two will be shooting the video from their respective homes.

Mahira and Paras shared a close bond during their Bigg Boss 13 journey, managing to stay together till the end. Paras' now-ex Akanksha Puri did not approve of their proximity and the couple broke up even before the show ended. Since then, Paras and Mahira have been inseparable.

On their bond, Mahira said, “Paras and I are busy with our respective work. We are best of friends, great colleagues and understand each other really well. This is the time to focus on work, and that’s exactly what I am doing. I am a workaholic; I want to explore the right kind of opportunities, and entertain people with good work.”

