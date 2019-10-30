Are Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary the Winners of Nach Baliye 9?

While the much anticipated finale of Salman Khan-produced Nach Baliye 9 is still to air, media reports doing rounds suggest that one of the most loved couples on the dance reality show, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been declared the winners. Reports also state that Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are runner-ups on the show.

Earlier, before reaching the quarter final stages, Prince had announce on-stage that he and Yuvika would like to quit the show. The judges, Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon were shocked to hear the news at the time, but it turned out to be a prank played by the couple. But as they say, all's well that ends well.

A report in SpotboyE reads, "Nach Baliye 9's finale is soon to take air but we have already got to know the winners. Prince Narula and his wifey Yuvika Choudhary have bagged the ultimate trophy while Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy would be the first runners up."

As per leaked images from the sets on Nach baliye 9, the news can indeed be corroborated. Check out leaked images from the sets of the show, which show Prince and Yuvika holding the winners' cheque in their hand, below:

Other images on social media suggest that while Prince and Yuvika and Anita and Rohit came at the first and second spots respectively, the third position was held by Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, the fourth position was held by Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic while Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityami Shirke came in at fifth spot. An official confirmation can only be made while the air date of the finale nears.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.