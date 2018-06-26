English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Getting Engaged In a Month?
The stars met at the MET Gala in 2017, where Nick had asked Priyanka to be her date for the night.
Image: Instagram/ pcourheartbeat
If the recent development in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship is anything to go by, fans should gear up for another high-profile celebrity wedding. Rumour has it that Priyanka and Nick are all set to get engaged by next month. According to a report published in Filmfare , plans are underway for Priyanka-Nick's engagement either by July-end or August this year.
Priyanka and Nick have time and again been spotted together. However, they were initially a bit reluctant in confirming their relationship publicly.
But American singer-songwriter surprised everyone when he recently confirmed the status with the actress on social media.
Jonas, 25, shared a post on Instagram of Priyanka, 35, on Friday.
In the video, which was actually an Instagram story, Priyanka could be seen walking in a spaghetti strap top with a low-cut neckline which was paired with a matching skirt. She could be seen smiling, which gets bigger as she comes toward the camera, which is presumably operated by Jonas. His caption was 'her' followed by a heart-eye emoji.
The couple is currently in Mumbai to visit Priyanka's mother. In a recent interview to DNA, Priyanka’s mother had said, “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to get to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”
Priyanka too met the singer's extended family earlier this month at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey.
The hitmaker and the actress arrived arm in arm for the family occasion. The two also spent Memorial Day weekend together, and have also been seen on dinner dates.
Image: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive arm in arm at the venue of the American singer's cousin's wedding. (Image courtesy: http://nickjonasphotos.sosugary.org)
