Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?
While Priyanka and Nick haven't confirmed their relationship yet, their joint appearances and flirtatious exchanges on Instagram tell a different tale.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive arm in arm at the venue of the American singer's cousin's wedding. (Image courtesy: http://nickjonasphotos.sosugary.org)
The rumour mill has been spinning like crazy ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted together attending a baseball game in Los Angeles. Now, according to the latest reports, the two are expected to fly down to Mumbai together to meet Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra. This new development in the rumoured romance comes shortly after Priyanka started following Nick's father on Instagram.
While this latest step forward in their unconfirmed love story indicates seriousness about their relationship, this is not the first time that the two have involved their families. Earlier this month, Priyanka was Nick's date for his cousin's wedding where she met his parents. He also introduced her to his older brother, Kevin Jonas and Kevin's wife, Danielle. On being asked about Priyanka, Kevin called her 'super-awesome' but declined to speak any further on his brother's alleged relationship with Priyanka.
The two lovebirds are expected to land in Mumbai tonight where Nick would be attending Priyanka's housewarming party for her new beachfront bungalow in Versova. Priyanka will be hosting a party to welcome her friends to her new home.
