Are Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Dating Each Other?

Actor Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who starred together in 2018's romantic-comedy, Veerey Ki Wedding, are said to be going steady in a relationship for the past six months, reports Mumbai Mirror.

After Veerey Ki Wedding, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will be seen together in the multi-starrer comedy, Pagalpanti. The rumour mills sparked off when Pulkit and Kriti made an appearance together at Varun Sharma’s birthday bash in February last year.

The report also states that Pulkit and Kriti are totally dedicated to each other and love to spend time together. In fact, the Fukrey actor has developed a new liking for South Indian food because Kriti loves the cuisine.

“They have been offered some more projects together too and are presently shooting for a song for Pagalpanti in Mumbai. Whenever they are shooting together, Pulkit always makes sure to send chocolates or flowers over to Kriti’s makeup room before she has turned up at work,” the portal quoted a source as saying.

To add to that, the two budding love birds could be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's next as well, albeit not as a couple. The source claims that Pulkit and Kriti have been approached with some more projects. They are currently in Mumbai for a song shoot.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Pulkit was dating actor Yami Gautam who also worked with him in Divya Khosla’s Sanam Re. The actor was married to Salman Khan’s rakhi-sister Shweta Rohira. The two got divorced within a year of marriage in 2015.

