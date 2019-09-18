Are Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Dating Each Other?
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who starred together in 2018's romantic-comedy, Veerey Ki Wedding, are reportedly going steady in a relationship for the past six months.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who starred together in 2018's romantic-comedy, Veerey Ki Wedding, are reportedly going steady in a relationship for the past six months.
Actor Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who starred together in 2018's romantic-comedy, Veerey Ki Wedding, are said to be going steady in a relationship for the past six months, reports Mumbai Mirror.
After Veerey Ki Wedding, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will be seen together in the multi-starrer comedy, Pagalpanti. The rumour mills sparked off when Pulkit and Kriti made an appearance together at Varun Sharma’s birthday bash in February last year.
The report also states that Pulkit and Kriti are totally dedicated to each other and love to spend time together. In fact, the Fukrey actor has developed a new liking for South Indian food because Kriti loves the cuisine.
“They have been offered some more projects together too and are presently shooting for a song for Pagalpanti in Mumbai. Whenever they are shooting together, Pulkit always makes sure to send chocolates or flowers over to Kriti’s makeup room before she has turned up at work,” the portal quoted a source as saying.
To add to that, the two budding love birds could be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's next as well, albeit not as a couple. The source claims that Pulkit and Kriti have been approached with some more projects. They are currently in Mumbai for a song shoot.
Earlier, rumours were rife that Pulkit was dating actor Yami Gautam who also worked with him in Divya Khosla’s Sanam Re. The actor was married to Salman Khan’s rakhi-sister Shweta Rohira. The two got divorced within a year of marriage in 2015.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Deserves to Win More Ballon d’Or Awards Than Messi
- Nikon Z6 Review: A Strong Statement that Ably Rivals the Sony a7 III
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch
- Mi Smart Water Purifier Launched in India at Rs 11,999: Here's How it Works
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022