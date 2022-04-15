Are Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Planning to Part Ways? Internet Stands Divided

Actor-singer Rihanna has been ruling headlines for the last few weeks. From bagging a spot in Forbes’ World's Billionaires List for 2022 to flaunting her baby bump on the cover of a leading magazine, Rihanna has been the newsmaker this year. Rihanna is having her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky. Fans have been lauding the singer for accomplishing remarkable feats in her career, and also redefining maternity fashion. While people were waiting for an announcement about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's wedding, it looks like there is some trouble in paradise. There are rumours that Rihanna is calling it quits with A$AP Rocky.

The claim was made by an influencer and fashion commentator named Louis Pisano. In his tweet, the fashionista wrote, “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.” Revealing more about A$AP Rocky’s alleged affair, Pisano stated that it is not new. “A$AP Rocky & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes,” the tweet read.

Advertisement

Amina designs Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her label.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.— LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

While there is still no official confirmation, and neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky has given out an official statement, fans have started shredding the rapper on social media.

One of the fans called their split “fumble of the century,” while another shocked user asked, “How you gonna cheat Rihanna, out of the people."

NAH THIS IS THE FUMBLE OF THE CENTURY https://t.co/9x541GcgYh— Doᴄ (@ayedocc) April 14, 2022

None of us are safe. Cuz how RIHANNA get cheated on…. pic.twitter.com/4FZBh8hqWE— onesonly (@oncesonly) April 15, 2022

She's a woman every man in the world dreams for everyday and making her feel hurt is something big to her thinking even at this point of Rihanna getting pregnant for someone like ASAP is something precious for him to be so humble is and enjoy is flowers — kiddi Willy (@KiddiWilly) April 15, 2022

how u gonna cheat on rihanna out of alllll people— sky (@yeWhereIsYandhi) April 14, 2022

“Moral lesson, Trust no man,” a third commented on the microblogging site.

Moral lesson, Trust no man!— Abete3 ne bibiaa 8cedis (@GoodbwoyGH) April 15, 2022

A couple of users came in support of A$AP Rocky, stating that Rihanna isn’t “attractive," while some opined that she is “overrated.”

She Overrated Most Definitely,Not Unattractive.— Ya Boy Dionysus (@JackTr1pperr) April 14, 2022

Rocky didn’t fumble Rihanna ain’t even attractive— ⭐️Ice (@zaruled) April 14, 2022

I’ve been saying this tho she doesn’t look cute to me— Wicked Kouchy (@KouchyLee) April 15, 2022

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were friends long before they began dating. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Rihanna shared that it “took a while" for A$AP Rocky to get out of the “friend zone.”

The singer had confirmed that they began dating at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.