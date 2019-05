Are Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone Finally Coming Together in Kick 2?

Rumour has it that Jacqueline Fernandez will no longer be a part of Kick 2, and the makers are replacing her with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady of the film. If that happens, this will be Deepika's first time working with Salman Khan in a film.Reportedly, sources close to producer Sajid Nadiadwala's production house insist that the never-before casting is indeed being worked out. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source in the know, "If you remember, Deepika was the first choice for Kick. But somehow it didn’t work out. Jacqueline was brought in and Kick changed the course of her career."Deepika's role is apparently being developed very carefully, since she has to be given a more solid role than a typical Salman heroine. "Deepika can't play just a typical Salman heroine. Her role has to be as powerful as Salman's. Sajid is working on it, injecting heft into the female lead," said a source close to Sajid Nadiadwala.Deepika and Salman have nearly been cast together on several occasions, but it hasn't materialised so far. Meanwhile, while Salman is all set with his upcoming film, Bharat, Deepika is busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.It was also reported that Salman's Bharat co-star Disha Patani was approached to play the lead in the Kick sequel. But the Baaghi 2 actress rubbished the rumours and made it clear that she hasn't been approached for the role yet. However, the actress wishes that she was approached for the film and hopes the producers are listening.Kick 2 is scheduled to go on the floors next year. The first film, released in 2014, was an official remake of the 2009 Telugu movie of the same name. The film featured Salman, Jacqueline and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui portraying the main antagonist of the film. The screenplay was adapted by Nadiadwala and Chetan Bhagat.