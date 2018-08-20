Are Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor Finalised For Dostana 2? Karan Johar Responds

Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018

Dostana, starring Abhishek Bacchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra, was lapped up by the audience when it released in 2008. The audience loved their chemistry and John’s chiseled body. Since then, there was a buzz about Dostana 2 which gained momentum last week.There are reports doing rounds that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the leads in the sequel directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It was also said that Karan Johar, the producer, has found the right script for the film. However, Karan has responded in negative about these reports.In a recent tweet, he said, “Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!"Dostana was one of the rare mainstream Hindi films dealing with the theme of homosexuality. In the film, John and Abhishek pretend to be a gay couple for renting an apartment owned by Priyanka Chopra.On the work front, Karan Johar recently announced his next mega project Takht. Jahnvi Kapoor is also a part of the film that has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. On the other hand, Sidharth has begun shooting for Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra in Lucknow.