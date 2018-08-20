English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor Finalised For Dostana 2? Karan Johar Responds
The rumours were on strife that Karan Johar has found his script for Dostana 2 and the leads have been finalised. But Karan has a different version.
The rumours were on strife that Karan Johar has found his script for Dostana 2 and the leads have been finalised. But Karan has a different version.
Loading...
Dostana, starring Abhishek Bacchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra, was lapped up by the audience when it released in 2008. The audience loved their chemistry and John’s chiseled body. Since then, there was a buzz about Dostana 2 which gained momentum last week.
There are reports doing rounds that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the leads in the sequel directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It was also said that Karan Johar, the producer, has found the right script for the film. However, Karan has responded in negative about these reports.
In a recent tweet, he said, “Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!"
Dostana was one of the rare mainstream Hindi films dealing with the theme of homosexuality. In the film, John and Abhishek pretend to be a gay couple for renting an apartment owned by Priyanka Chopra.
On the work front, Karan Johar recently announced his next mega project Takht. Jahnvi Kapoor is also a part of the film that has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. On the other hand, Sidharth has begun shooting for Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra in Lucknow.
Also Watch
There are reports doing rounds that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the leads in the sequel directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It was also said that Karan Johar, the producer, has found the right script for the film. However, Karan has responded in negative about these reports.
In a recent tweet, he said, “Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!"
Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018
Dostana was one of the rare mainstream Hindi films dealing with the theme of homosexuality. In the film, John and Abhishek pretend to be a gay couple for renting an apartment owned by Priyanka Chopra.
On the work front, Karan Johar recently announced his next mega project Takht. Jahnvi Kapoor is also a part of the film that has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. On the other hand, Sidharth has begun shooting for Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra in Lucknow.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.19 Lakh, Gets New Petrol Engine
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
- 'God Punished You for Eating Beef': Ugly Responses to Kerala Floods Prove Bigotry is Alive and Kicking
- How Hindustan’s Vajpayee Became India’s Prime Minister: In Memoriam by a Millennial
- UAE-based Indian-origin Tycoons Pledge Rs 125 Million for Kerala Flood Relief
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...