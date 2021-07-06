Are Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Going Through a Rought Patch?

All is not well between Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and his co-contestant, friend Shehnaaz Gill. The pair, fondly termed as ‘SidNaaz’ by fans, is going through a rough patch in the relationship. As per a report, the stars have cut all means of communication between them.

Sources close to Sidharth and Shehnaaz have confirmed the news of their rift. When asked the reason behind it, the sources said, “it’s unclear”. Whereas, it’s being said that the reason behind this is Sidharth’s anger issues. Meanwhile, none of the actors has reacted to the news yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Sidharth and Shenaaz became a household name after their stay at Bigg Boss house. Though fans thought that they are in a relationship, the actors have always stated that they are “best friends".Sidharth and Shenaaz even featured in music videos - Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. The duo garnered a lot of praise for their on-screen chemistry.

The news of their rift comes months after Sidharth stood for Shehnaz after a photographer tried to troll for the poor quality of a video shared by the actress.

Back then, Shehnaz shared a video featuring herself dancing to the tunes of Baila Conmigo by Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro.

Later, the clip was shared by a photographer on social media and he pointed at the “poor quality" quality of the video. This is when Sidharth came into the picture. He said that if the photographer didn’t like the video then why did share it.

Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3 in which he starred opposite Sonia Rathee. He made his digital debut with the show that was directed by Priyanka Ghose. On the other hand, Shehnaaz has recently wrapped up the shoot for Amarjit Singh Saron’s Honsla Rakh. In the movie, she has worked opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film is scheduled to release in October this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here