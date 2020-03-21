Are These Viral Pics from Amala Paul's Wedding with Singer Bhavinder Singh?

Amala Paul has tied the nuptial knot with her long-term beau Bhavinder Singh. The wedding took place in a traditional manner and was attended by close friends and family members.

According to a report in India Today, singer Bhavinder Sing has shared the images from their wedding ceremony on the photo-sharing platform Instagram but later deleted them.

In the pictures that went viral across social media platforms, the newlywed looks seen much-in-love as they pose for the lens.

Read: Amala Paul is Dating This Mumbai-based Singer?

For her D-Day, Amala wore a blue coloured lehenga choli. She wore traditional Rajasthan jewellery for the ceremony.

Amala Paul will be next seen in Mahesh Bhatt's web-series, based on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the 70's era.

The untitled project also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amrita Puri.

Talking about the project, Bhatt had said, "A Fresh start. A new place. It' s a new mindset. Trust the magic of a new beginning in the digital world and wanting to create something extraordinary, our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors with these wonderful actors Amala, Tahir and Amrita and our talented director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj along with our partner Jio Studios," quoted IANS as saying.

The upcoming project will be jointly bankrolled by Bhatt's Vishesh Films and Jio Studios.

