Are They Scared Even When They Have Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala, Asks Ujda Chaman Director

Looks like while vying to bring on content-driven and yet distinctive plots to the screen, directors have actually ended up clashing on the same theme, sadly, unknown to them both. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala and Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman have come across as being cut from the same cloth, even the posters.

Abhishek Pathak, who is set to make his directorial debut with this movie, said in a statement to Mid Day, “Are they scared of my film when they have a big star like Ayushmann Khurrana (fronting their movie)? While I think they have an upper hand, it appears that they feel they are on shaky ground and hence, are resorting to such things."

Based on premature balding, both the movies might end up battling in the court before they battle it out at the box office. Abhishek was referring to the makers of Bala pre-poning the movie’s release date a day before to October 7 (earlier scheduled on October 15), while Ujda Chaman was releasing on October 8.

Bala’s production company Maddock Films’s spokesperson had earlier issued a statement over the allegations which, "Bala has been in the works for several months. If there are multiple films which deal with one of the themes (shown in Bala), it's all the more variety for the viewers to choose from, which can never be a bad thing.”

“It's unfortunate if a fellow filmmaker sees this as anything but a positive for audiences. Maddock stands firmly by the originality of its film, and will back its project all the way, including through legal recourse if need be," it added.

Abhishek called it ‘unethical’ on Dinesh Vijan’s (producer of Bala) part to advance the date just one day before his film. He earlier claimed that Ujda Chaman was a remake of the Malayalam film Ondu Motteya Kathe (2017), of which they even had legal rights. When similarities between the two stories were learnt, Abhishek had even sent a public notice to Vijan in April over the same, only be assured otherwise. "They assured us that their film is different, and I took their word for it. But we can all see that there is a blatant resemblance in the (treatment of the) lead characters. We may take legal recourse," he said.

What will be the fate of the two movies remains to be seen.

