'Are They Scared of the Film or Chowkidar's Stick?' Vivek Oberoi Questions Clamour Around Modi Biopic
Actor Vivek Oberoi will feature in a biopic on current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film is set to release on April 5.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing Narendra Modi in a biopic, has spoken about the film. In a conversation with ANI, he said that the Indian prime minister has a larger than life image.
He said, “We are not projecting Modi ji as larger than life, he already is larger than life. We are not projecting him as a hero, he already is a hero, not only for me but for crores of people in India and abroad. It’s an inspirational story which we brought to the screen.”
He also said, “I don't understand why some people are overreacting like this. Why are such senior and famous lawyers like Abhishek Singhvi ji and Kapil Sibal ji wasting time on filing a PIL on such a modest film? Don't know if they are scared of the film or of Chowkidar's 'danda?’”
In an earlier interview with IANS, he had said, “I consider Modiji as an inspiration. Modiji is one of those personalities... if he decides something, if he is clear with his vision, he doesn't fear to achieve his goal. It is very inspirational.”
"After a few initial meetings, I thought that I knew Mr. Modi. But then the film came to me and I started reading all the research material that our director gave to me. I realised that... forget me, I do not think even those people who are associated with him for years, know him well. I am very small to know him well,” Oberoi had said.
Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi will hit the screens on April 5.
