Will Bigg Boss 13 Feature Vahbiz Dorabjee and Rashmi Desai?

Bigg Boss 13 is a couple of months away from its premiere and the makers are in search of faces that could live up to the standards of the mad house. As per reports, the makers of the controversial reality show have approached Vahbiz Dorabjee, estranged wife of TV actor Vivian Dsena, and popular TV actress Rashmi Desai for the next season.A report in Pinkvilla says that the two are in the fray to participate in Bigg Boss. While Desai was recently in news for her stint in daily soap Dil De Dil Tak, Dorabjee made headlines when she accused Dsena of domestic violence.However, it is still not confirmed that the actress would take part in the show, given that her divorce case is still ongoing trial. Pinkvilla also claims, that actor Shashank Vyas has also been offered the show.Bigg Boss has been one of the most watched shows on Indian television but last year it struggled for good TRPs, so the producers might be worried about the celebrities taking part in the show. This year, they are likely to change the format too in order to suit the changing viewership pattern.Salman Khan is also likely to return as the host of the show.