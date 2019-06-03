Will Bigg Boss 13 Feature Vahbiz Dorabjee and Rashmi Desai?

View this post on Instagram

I define my own life. I don’t let people write my script. If your attitude is right, you will succeed... Styled by : @sanyaarora15 Outfit by : @neetibambthelabel Jewels by : @rimayu07 #itsallmagical💫 #influencer#independentwoman#traveler#atcress#rashamidesai#eventdairy#magicalme