Are Varun and David Dhawan Reuniting to Take No. 1 Series Forward?
Rumour has it that Varun and David Dhawan might reunite to revive latter's No. 1 series. Deets Inside.
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan at The Korner House in Khar West, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Varun Dhawan has made a strong name in the industry with his versatile performances in films like Badlapur, October and Judwaa 2 among others. In his career spanning six years, he has worked with Bollywood's top filmmakers, including his father David Dhawan. David is known for his comic films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mujhse Shadi Karogi, and his much loved No. 1 series which included Biwi No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Shadi No. 1 and others.
And now, a report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the director is going to revive his popular series with his son Varun. It states, “Impressed with Varun’s performance in one of his upcoming films, David wanted to collaborate with his son for an out-and-out comedy for which he has already begun pre-production. However, this one isn’t a remake like 'Judwaa 2' but an original script that will revive David’s No 1 series."
Earlier the father-son duo has worked together for two films, Judwaa 2 and Main Tera Hero. Audiences have lauded his performance and have loved him in the genre of comedy. Both the films were commercially successful and are among the highest grossing movies in Varun's career.
On the work front, Varun was last seen in October. He is currently gearing up for the release of Sui Dhaaga- Made in India, in which he is paired opposite Anushka Sharma. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 28.
