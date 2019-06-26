Are Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Planning to Tie the Knot in December? Actor Breaks Silence
Since the last couple of months, rumours of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tying the knot this year have been making the rounds.
Image: Instagram
Varun Dhawan has reacted to a report that claimed he and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal are planning to tie the knot this December. On Monday, a report in SpotBoyE claimed that Varun had apparently requested Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza to push the movie to a new release date in 2020 because of his impending nuptials to Natasha.
Now, the actor has rubbished the report, saying, "it's just not true." The actor also added that he was "tired of denying these reports over and over again."
Varun’s father David Dhawan also reacted to the report, saying, “I know everybody is eager to see Varun married; so am I. We all in the family would be happy when he gets married. Shaadi hogi khoob dhoom-dhaam se (The wedding will be a huge celebration). But let’s not make up dates and venues for the wedding. We will officially announce the wedding with all the details when it happens.”
A source close to Street Dancer 3D team had told SpotboyE: "Varun Dhawan has requested the director of the film Remo D'souza to shift it to next year. And the reason is his wedding with Natasha Dalal in December 2019." Street Dancer 3D, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on November 8, 2019, is currently slated to release on Republic Day weekend next year.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. Notably, Remo has previously worked with Varun in ABCD 2, which went on to become a big hit. Street Dancer 3D, the upcoming installment, will bring back the hit pairing of Shraddha and Varun from the previous film. The dance film franchise's third part has already completed a schedule each in Punjab and London.
Meanwhile, Varun has been dating Natasha for many years now. The two are childhood sweethearts. But the actor has always kept his personal life relatively low-key. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.
