Are Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Engaged? This Family Member Tells 'Truth'

Social media has been abuzz with claims since Wednesday, especially after reports by several entertainment news portals, that Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now engaged. Many pages that share Bollywood news and gossip on Instagram and Twitter claimed that Vicky and Katrina exchanged rings at a private Roka ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends last night.

And despite none of them confirming the news, their fans have been sharing and sending congratulatory messages to both the stars.

A source close to Filmibeat, an entertainment portal, reached out to Sham Kaushal, the father of Vicky Kaushal, to find if there was any truth to the engagement rumours. Denying the reports and social media posts, Sham said, “It’s not true" and dismissed all the reports around Vicky and Katrina’s engagement.

Earlier, News18 reached out to the respective teams of both the actors and they rubbished the engagement rumours.

Katrina’s team said that she was currently not even in Mumbai. The 38-year-old actor is currently shooting in Russia for her upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’ that features Salman Khan alongside her in the lead. Vicky’s team said that he was shooting in Puducherry for ‘Mr Lele’ and returned to Mumbai only a few days ago.

While the engagement rumours have been dismissed by the teams of both actors and the father of Vicky Kaushal, the two actors have been seen together in public on multiple occasions. Recently, they were spotted attending the premiere of ‘Shershaah’.

On the work front, Katrina is waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi wherein she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. Currently, she is shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky is currently busy working on Aditya Dhar’s film ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’.

