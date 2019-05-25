Are You Cheating on Netflix with Hotstar? The Streaming Giant Might Be 'Insecure'

✅ We hang out every weekend.

✅ We eat all our meals together.

✅ Your parents know about us.



Hate to break it to you, but we may be in a serious relationship. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 23, 2019

We need to talk. I have been cheating on you with @HotstarPremium 😔 — मराठी माणूस 🇮🇳 (@marathimanu) May 23, 2019

If you are a binge-watcher, chances are that subscription to just one streaming platform isn't enough to satiate your hunger. Constant need for new, interesting content to watch forces us to pay up for more than one OTT service, what with each of them generating original movies and web series as well. So just a Netflix subscription isn't enough, you will also need a Hotstar Premium (especially if you have been a Game of Thrones fan), or an Amazon Prime Video (Made in Heaven, Marvelous Mrs Maisel).Netflix, which made inroads into the digital entertainment space in India in 2016, remains one of the biggest sources of content for viewers. The US-based streaming giant just showed confidence in their relationship with their loyal viewers in India with a witty tweet.Netflix is known for posting quirky tweets and maintaining an interesting Twitter feed. One user matched their wit, saying he might be cheating on Netflix with a Hotstar Premium. That started off a series of comments back and forth between the two OTT platforms. Check it out:Hotstar Premium is rather happy with the cheating, evidently, and even called Netflix "insecure" indirectly, while also promoting another title available with them. The two handles took the wordplay to a hilarious level, using relationship as the metaphor, as other users joined in.Hotstar is an Indian digital and mobile entertainment platform launched on in 2015 by Star India, coinciding with the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Besides fiction content, it also provides news and sports content, including the IPL.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)