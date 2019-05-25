English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Are You Cheating on Netflix with Hotstar? The Streaming Giant Might Be 'Insecure'
Netflix and Hotstar Premium engaging in a hilarious Twitter banter over their loyal viewership is the best thing you'll see on the internet today.
Netflix and Hotstar Premium engaging in a hilarious Twitter banter over their loyal viewership is the best thing you'll see on the internet today.
Loading...
If you are a binge-watcher, chances are that subscription to just one streaming platform isn't enough to satiate your hunger. Constant need for new, interesting content to watch forces us to pay up for more than one OTT service, what with each of them generating original movies and web series as well. So just a Netflix subscription isn't enough, you will also need a Hotstar Premium (especially if you have been a Game of Thrones fan), or an Amazon Prime Video (Made in Heaven, Marvelous Mrs Maisel).
Netflix, which made inroads into the digital entertainment space in India in 2016, remains one of the biggest sources of content for viewers. The US-based streaming giant just showed confidence in their relationship with their loyal viewers in India with a witty tweet.
Netflix is known for posting quirky tweets and maintaining an interesting Twitter feed. One user matched their wit, saying he might be cheating on Netflix with a Hotstar Premium. That started off a series of comments back and forth between the two OTT platforms. Check it out:
Hotstar Premium is rather happy with the cheating, evidently, and even called Netflix "insecure" indirectly, while also promoting another title available with them. The two handles took the wordplay to a hilarious level, using relationship as the metaphor, as other users joined in.
Hotstar is an Indian digital and mobile entertainment platform launched on in 2015 by Star India, coinciding with the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Besides fiction content, it also provides news and sports content, including the IPL.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Netflix, which made inroads into the digital entertainment space in India in 2016, remains one of the biggest sources of content for viewers. The US-based streaming giant just showed confidence in their relationship with their loyal viewers in India with a witty tweet.
✅ We hang out every weekend.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 23, 2019
✅ We eat all our meals together.
✅ Your parents know about us.
Hate to break it to you, but we may be in a serious relationship.
Netflix is known for posting quirky tweets and maintaining an interesting Twitter feed. One user matched their wit, saying he might be cheating on Netflix with a Hotstar Premium. That started off a series of comments back and forth between the two OTT platforms. Check it out:
We need to talk. I have been cheating on you with @HotstarPremium 😔— मराठी माणूस 🇮🇳 (@marathimanu) May 23, 2019
Hotstar Premium is rather happy with the cheating, evidently, and even called Netflix "insecure" indirectly, while also promoting another title available with them. The two handles took the wordplay to a hilarious level, using relationship as the metaphor, as other users joined in.
Insecure.— Hotstar Premium (@HotstarPremium) May 23, 2019
.
.
Now streaming: https://t.co/Enbi7ENxst
Hotstar is an Indian digital and mobile entertainment platform launched on in 2015 by Star India, coinciding with the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Besides fiction content, it also provides news and sports content, including the IPL.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Celebrate Win Over Pakistan With Pride & Gunfire
- Virat Kohli Meets England Footballer Harry Kane
- Meet the Award-Winning Italian Photojournalist Who Captured Tamil Nadu's Farmer Suicides
- Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 5 Headline Making Moments From Koffee with Karan
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results