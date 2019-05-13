Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?

Through a new video, Disha Patani once again shows all that it takes maintain that fit body of hers.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
Disha Patani. (Image: Instagram/Disha Patani)
Disha Patani, who often shares snippets of her exercise routine on her Instagram, took to the photo-video sharing app on Monday to share a video of her doing the butterfly kick.

“Miss training, trying to learn the butterfly (B) kick , still long way to go,” she captioned it.



Earlier last month, Disha—who is known for her svelte body and great dancing skills—also shared a video of her doing a back flip. “Training training 💪🏽 trying to learn a back handspring and a back layout with @nadeemakhtarparkour88@flyzonefitness_ 🌸.”



On the professional front, the 26-year-old actress—who made her Bollywood debut in 2016 opposite Sushant Singh in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story—will next be seen alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

Slow Motion—her peppy dance number from the film—has become quite a rage among the audience ahead of Bharat’s release on June 5. Talking about it, she earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "I remember breaking my knee while rehearsing. I was also practising gymnastics simultaneously. You must have seen the front flip and other stunts in the song. I was actually over training and broke my knee a week prior to the shoot."

"I couldn't walk and was literally on the bed before the shoot started. It was really hard for me. After every take, I had to use a cold press, which hurt a lot. But I am happy to see the result and feel that everything was worth it," she added.

View this post on Instagram

#SlowMotion BTS ❤

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on





