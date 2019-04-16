English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Are You Jon Snow? Not Any More, Replies an Emotional Kit Harington to a 'GoT' Fan at the Airport
While fans are soaking in their feels after watching the season premiere of a 8-year stretch of 'Game of Thrones', it's a big moment for all of its cast members, too.
If you're sad about Game of Thrones coming to an end, spare a thought for the actors who've worked on the series for almost a decade. When the first episode for the final season of the HBO's fantasy drama dropped this past weekend, one thing was for certain — the show from DB Weiss and David Benioff is sure to be grim.
While fans are soaking in their feels after watching the season premiere of a 8-year stretch of show, it's a big moment for all of its cast members, too.
Recently, when Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the show, was asked about how he feels now that the Game of Thrones production has ceased forever, he responded with an anecdote:
"I remember being at the airport and someone came up to me and said ‘Are you Jon Snow?’ and I said 'Not any more,' and then I started crying."
“You don’t feel one thing; you feel a hundred,” Harington continued. “Sadness. Elation. Excitement. Dread, definitely. But more than anything there’s just this flickering light at the end of the tunnel. Once it’s aired and done, I think I’ll just have this great sense that something’s been lifted off my shoulders. I’ve underestimated how much pressure has gone with the show for 10 years."
Talking about shooting the final season, Harington said, "You’d come in (on prior seasons) for a week and be off for two weeks. But I was there the whole time this year. I barely left Belfast. For the last couple of seasons I’ve done more days than anyone else because of the nature of my character. There are just a lot of the battles and the action sequences."
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results