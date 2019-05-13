Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Are You Kidding?' Fans React Angrily to Jaime and Cersei's Fate in Game of Thrones

While a number of GoT fans were already mad at Kingslayer for leaving behind a weeping Ser Brienne of Tarth, his reunion with Cersei got them angrier.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
Spoilers ahead: You are being warned about some major spoilers from Season 8, Episode 5 of Game of Thrones, titled The Bells.

Monday morning, Hotstar aired the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season finale. The episode saw King's Landing falling into ashes as Daenerys Targaryen and her last surviving dragon, Drogon, ruined the city spitting fire.

But before the Mother of Dragon got busy avenging the death of her soldiers and the "last battle" began, Tyrion Lannister betrayed his queen by setting his brother Jaime Lannister free. Upon his freedom, he sneaks into King's Landing to reunite with his sister-cum-love Cersei Lannister and help her escape the falling city safely.

However, he's late and Dany's dragon has already torn down the Red Keep. What appears to be the final moments of the two in the show, we see Jaime and Cersei sharing a concerned and emotional moment together. While a number of GoT fans were already mad at Kingslayer for leaving behind a weeping Ser Brienne of Tarth, his reunion with Cersei got them angrier.

Soon after the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment. While one of the user wrote, "Bran’s warg shit...wasted. Arya’s face-taking...wasted. Brienne and Jaime arc...wasted. The prophecy of Cersei getting strangled...wasted. They had so much to work with and couldn’t tie this up. Can’t wait til this season is over so we can all get on with our lives." Another tweeted, "Dont tell me jaime and cersei really died by getting hit with the building???? Are you kidding me?"

























