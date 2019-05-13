'Are You Kidding?' Fans React Angrily to Jaime and Cersei's Fate in Game of Thrones
While a number of GoT fans were already mad at Kingslayer for leaving behind a weeping Ser Brienne of Tarth, his reunion with Cersei got them angrier.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Monday morning, Hotstar aired the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season finale. The episode saw King's Landing falling into ashes as Daenerys Targaryen and her last surviving dragon, Drogon, ruined the city spitting fire.
But before the Mother of Dragon got busy avenging the death of her soldiers and the "last battle" began, Tyrion Lannister betrayed his queen by setting his brother Jaime Lannister free. Upon his freedom, he sneaks into King's Landing to reunite with his sister-cum-love Cersei Lannister and help her escape the falling city safely.
However, he's late and Dany's dragon has already torn down the Red Keep. What appears to be the final moments of the two in the show, we see Jaime and Cersei sharing a concerned and emotional moment together. While a number of GoT fans were already mad at Kingslayer for leaving behind a weeping Ser Brienne of Tarth, his reunion with Cersei got them angrier.
Soon after the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment. While one of the user wrote, "Bran’s warg shit...wasted. Arya’s face-taking...wasted. Brienne and Jaime arc...wasted. The prophecy of Cersei getting strangled...wasted. They had so much to work with and couldn’t tie this up. Can’t wait til this season is over so we can all get on with our lives." Another tweeted, "Dont tell me jaime and cersei really died by getting hit with the building???? Are you kidding me?"
so they destroyed daenerys’ character, led jaime back to cersei, and tried to make cersei seem like the victim in all of this. i want a refund on all the time and energy i invested into this show #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/fbsD9xlN7e— dominique (@exhaIecabello) May 13, 2019
NOT THEM PLAYING THIS BULLSHIT SOFT MUSIC FOR JAIME AND CERSEI. THEY WANT US TO FUCKING FEEL BAD FOR CERSEI LANNISTER DYING JUST SO THEY CAN VILIFY DAENERYS TARGARYEN? IS THIS A JOKE? #Gameofthrones— (@jonstabsdany) May 13, 2019
Me to the writers after they made Cersei die at peace with Jaime #GameofThrones— Kimaya Warren (@doseofmaya_) May 13, 2019
pic.twitter.com/x2LQhL2QCx
I love how Cersei sent bronn to kill Jaime and probably assumed he was dead this whole time but when he showed up she was SO CONCERNED to see him wounded— ginmo (@rmkgm) May 13, 2019
how i look after years of saying jaime would kill cersei or that arya would kill cersei with jaime’s face #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/sKmm2Swv57— emily padula (@emilypadula) May 13, 2019
jaime lannister really wanted to run back to cersei ... i’m disgusted #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/62Ci3fUN8F— chizaerys targaryen (@grandmachiz) May 13, 2019
Me investing 8 seasons of watching only to get Cersei and Jaime dying like a broke ass Romeo and Juliet #GameofThones pic.twitter.com/qNQP3isZ9t— faux angel¿? (@jillian_maia) May 13, 2019
#gameofthrones— madz✨ (@maddyackerburg) May 13, 2019
after eight season cersei died like a little bitch by some ROCKS, jaime turned out to be the fuck we always thought he was, dany turned into the mad queen....all that character development? OUT THE WINDOW pic.twitter.com/OlXb1zGSeb
