Are You Listening? Spotify Has Special #StayHome Playlists to Soothe Your Mind

Popular music playlist categories on various streaming apps will soon make space for a new addition amongst themselves as the entertainment industry adjusts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. While almost all of the workforce is staying at home, 'quarantine' playlists have become quite popular among listeners. The tracks that feature in such 'corona' playlists, and its associating themes, range from soothing country music to rap songs to fast paced tempo tracks and inspirational ballads, to suit your various moods.

The corona playlist songs also talk about the disease (although mildly), about hygiene and advertise the necessity of wearing masks and even emphasise on washing hands through imagery used on the cover feature. Song titles even hint at the burning issues of our times. For instance 'U can't touch this', 'Feeling hot hot hot', 'I need a doctor', Stronger', Survivor' etc all refer to the spreading Covid-19 infection and its aftereffects.

However, not all is so thematically grim on these corona playlists. Upbeat tracks by artists such as Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Destiny's Child, Queen etc are not just uplifting but also a gentle reminder that all will subside if spirits remain high. With Spotify taking lead, will corona playlists become the new trend in music?

