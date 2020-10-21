Are You Ready for Jr NRT in RRR? Ram Charan Teases Exciting Teaser

Ram Charan took to social media on Wednesday to post a small clip from his forthcoming film, RRR. The video comes a day before the unveiling of the second teaser from the film. The makers will release Jr. NTR’s character introduction from RRR on Thursday.

Earlier, for the first teaser, which was released in March, Jr. NTR had given the voice-over to introduce Ram Charan's character Ramaraju. Titled #BheemForRamaraju, the teaser gave a spectacular glimpse to fans into what’s to come.

The upcoming teaser titled, #RamarajuForBheem, will focus on Komaram Bheem, the name of Jr NTR’s character. Charan, who is also a close friend of Jr. NTR, decided to pull the latter’s leg with a post on Twitter.

Charan’s tweet reads, “Brother, here’s something to tease you.... @tarak9999. But unlike you, I’ll make sure to be on time #RamarajuForBheemTomorrow #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli”

The excitement of fans of both the lead actors knows no bounds. Charan’s will be lending his voice for Jr. NTR’s first glimpse in the multilingual teaser, which is to be released on Thursday. Charan has also dubbed in Hindi for the teaser for the very first time.

Jr. NTR’s teaser was scheduled for launch on May 20, the birthday of the actor. However, owing to pandemic related restrictions, the RRR makers were forced to postpone.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram popularly known as RRR is bankrolled by DVV Danayya’s on DVV Entertainments. The period action-drama will have an extended cameo by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. In addition to Alia, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is also set to play an important role. Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson are other actors from overseas who are going to essay key roles.

Ram Charan will also be seen in the upcoming film, Acharya. The film will feature his father, megastar Chiranjeevi. It will be Chiranjeevi’s 152nd film. Acharya will also star Mahesh Babu, Sonu Sood and Sampath Raj.