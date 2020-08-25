'Are You Serious?' Twitter Loses Its Calm As Saif Ali Khan Announces His Autobiography

The news of Saif Ali Khan's autobiography has not gone down well with a section of Twitter that has begun trolling the actor. Saif earlier came under scrutiny after he said that he had been "a victim of nepotism."

Now, Twitter wonders if Saif, who is the son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, is going to write about the same "struggles" in the autobiography.

One wrote, "The epitome of nepotism and eternally unsuccessful #SaifAliKhan is finally going to reveal the secret of being tagged as a superstar and getting Padma Shree even after giving series of only flops in his whole never-existing career, in his autobiography."

Another tweeted, "Yes, please write your book in which you're gonna describe how you easily got roles in big-budget films even after giving back to back flops."

Here are some of the other reactions to the news:

my reaction when i hear that #SaifAliKhan will his autobiography pic.twitter.com/RXKrVzzGjZ — Vℹ️KÏ🅿️ËDℹ️Ã (@vicky_sharma___) August 25, 2020

#SaifAliKhan to write his own autobiography Public on Twitter right now : pic.twitter.com/SapAYIwoce — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) August 25, 2020

#SaifAliKhan Saif Ali khan is writing his own Autobiography. *public be like: pic.twitter.com/Eqf5u5zXnG — ѕαвкα кαтєgα ✂️ (@Babu__Chapri) August 25, 2020

#SaifAliKhan don’t you think it’s too soon to write your biography? I mean, what’s so interesting about your life?it would’ve been better if it was on your father instead ..! — Ambarina Altaf (@Ambarina_A) August 25, 2020

#SaifAliKhan Saif Ali Khan will write his Autobiography, Le* Poets and Authors : pic.twitter.com/Y6hlVbvX43 — Saswat Patnaik (@Saswat_Odisha) August 25, 2020

What will #SaifAliKhan write in his autobiography? — PAWAN KUMAR (@pawan8092) August 25, 2020

The epitome of nepotism n eternally unsuccessfull #SaifAliKhan is finally going to reveal the secret of being tagged as superstar n getting padmashree even after giving series of only flops in his whole never existing career, in his autobiographyhttps://t.co/xZvHprmz8U pic.twitter.com/uEF0KfoHIo — Shantanu Saha (@Shantan32136975) August 25, 2020

#SaifAliKhan #TaimurAliKhan Saif ali kuan is writing his autobiography who gives the f**k....I think he should write taimur autobiography....taimur life story is more interesting pic.twitter.com/8kKcJcbh7q — Ashish Dhyani (@ashishdhyani90) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, who made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with Yash Chopra's Parampara, will share his experiences in life, talk of his family, acting career, highs and lows, and inspirations, among many other things in his autobiography, which will be out next year.

"So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don't record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course," Saif said about his yet-untitled autobiography, to be published by HarperCollins Publishers India.