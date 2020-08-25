MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Are You Serious?' Twitter Loses Its Calm As Saif Ali Khan Announces His Autobiography

'Are You Serious?' Twitter Loses Its Calm As Saif Ali Khan Announces His Autobiography

Saif Ali Khan earlier came under scrutiny after he said that he had been "a victim of nepotism."

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
Share this:

The news of Saif Ali Khan's autobiography has not gone down well with a section of Twitter that has begun trolling the actor. Saif earlier came under scrutiny after he said that he had been "a victim of nepotism."

Now, Twitter wonders if Saif, who is the son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, is going to write about the same "struggles" in the autobiography.

One wrote, "The epitome of nepotism and eternally unsuccessful #SaifAliKhan is finally going to reveal the secret of being tagged as a superstar and getting Padma Shree even after giving series of only flops in his whole never-existing career, in his autobiography."

Another tweeted, "Yes, please write your book in which you're gonna describe how you easily got roles in big-budget films even after giving back to back flops."

Here are some of the other reactions to the news:

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, who made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with Yash Chopra's Parampara, will share his experiences in life, talk of his family, acting career, highs and lows, and inspirations, among many other things in his autobiography, which will be out next year.

"So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don't record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course," Saif said about his yet-untitled autobiography, to be published by HarperCollins Publishers India.

Next Story
Loading