Aren't You Scared of Me?: When Kangana Asked Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari After Director Got Warning Calls

Kangana Ranaut's brush-offs with her directors are known to everyone. She had an ugly fallout with filmmaker Hansal Mehta after the release of Simran. Director Vishal Bhardwaj also admitted to having clashes with the actress during the filming of Rangoon. While Manikarnika co-director Krish accused Kangana of taking "undue credit" for the film's direction.

She is gearing up for the release of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, and this leads to an inevitable question: What's with her sweet and sour relationships with her directors?

Kangana said, "When an actor goes to a film set, the first and foremost thing he or she expects is that their director has the maximum clarity about the project and should shine the most and deliver the film of the year. This is every actor's dream. But when the director himself opts out of the movie, leaving his actor orphan, then I'm definitely not somebody who will run away from the battleground. So, I take charge. Trust me, no actor would want to go to the set and know that their director is lacking. But Ashwiny is so competent and organised. It's amazing to be working with directors who give you the film that they promised."

Kangana was speaking at the trailer launch of Panga, in which she plays Jaya, a mother to a young son, who makes a shining comeback as national-level kabaddi player.

Panga is the first collaboration between Kangana and Ashwiny, who has previously helmed critically acclaimed films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Talking about her experience working with Kangana, Ashwiny said, "What happens with Kangana is that so many people keep judging her-- 'God knows, what does do?' Some even think, 'Maybe, she sets the set on fire,' but trust me, she does nothing of the sort. I had to tell this to everyone very openly as a director because I know people will keep telling her, 'you do this, you do that.' Nobody speaks good about her. So, I have to be the one who has to pioneer this whole thing and tell the good things about her."

Kangana revealed that Ashwiny would get warnings over calls as to why the latter was working with the actress, who has acquired an alleged reputation for undermining her directors and taking over a film.

"Ashwiny would knock on my room's door every morning and yell, 'Wake up, I have samosas.' Honestly, I'm not used to this. On the film sets, she would kiss me and sit on my lap and I was like, 'Behave yourself, you are a director!' I'm used to people being very threatened by me or my presence. I'm not used to directors kissing and hugging me. So, it was nice. She is very disarming as a person and the kind of unassuming personality that she has, it made me very comfortable. People would call and tell her, 'you are finished or your film is sabotaged,' and yet she was coming and hugging me tight. So I asked her, 'Aren't you scared of me?'"

To which Ashwiny added, "Every relationship is different. It's like a marriage -- either you get along with somebody or you don't get along. Fighting and arguing in a relationship is normal."

