Die-hard Messi Fan Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Argentina Winning FIFA 2022 World Cup, Alia Bhatt Joins Him

One of Lionel Messi’s biggest fans Ranbir Kapoor couldn’t make his way to Qatar to watch Argentina beat France at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in person. However, that did not stop him from catching all the action back in Mumbai. On Sunday night, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt were seen wearing matching Argentina jerseys as they made their way out of Luv Ranjan’s home post the match viewing party.

The new dad was in his best spirits following the match. Ranbir Kapoor sporting a big smile and even posing for the cameras from inside his car after the FIFA 2022 World Cup came to an end. New mom Alia Bhatt was also glowing as she joined Ranbir for the match. Also present at the FIFA 2022 World Cup watch party were Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor.

On Sunday night, Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Ranbir has often shown his love for Messi with his sweet gestures. The actor has often sported the Argentina jersey when he would step out for practice football matches in Mumbai. The Brahmastra star also met Messi back in 2018. At the time, Messi gifted Ranbir an autographed FC Barcelona jersey. Even when Ranbir welcomed his daughter, he and Alia announced the name of their daughter by sharing a picture of her name printed on FC Barcelona’s jersey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has been busy with his upcoming film Animal. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, the film is directed by Kabir Singh helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor also has Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is slated to release in March 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here