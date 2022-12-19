Argentina Wins FIFA 2022 World Cup: Mohanlal Dubs Final 'Glorious'; Alia Bhatt Sends Lionel Messi Love

What a glorious match it was! Argentina beat France to win the FIFA 2022 World Cup on Sunday night. The team, led by Lionel Messi, beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. Several Indian celebrities including Mohalal, Dhanush, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt celebrated Argentina’s win.

The Malayalee superstar took to his social media handles and shared a picture of the Argentina team along with a long note celebrating their win. “A glorious final… two worthy opponents, played their hearts out and gave the millions of football fans a nerve-wracking match. Congratulations Argentina on a hard won victory. 36 years of toil and the cup is once again yours. @leomessi has kept his date with destiny and will bow out in glory. A glorious last dance… Kudos to @k.mbappe and the French team for being such worthy opponents and for the great fight they put up till the end," he wrote.

Mammootty also tweeted about celebrating Argentina’s win. “What a Night !!! What a Game !! Absolute Goosebumps !! Thrilled to have witnessed probably one of the greatest ever football match Congrats @Argentina and Magical #Messi on conquering the world Well Played #France and @KMbappe #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance (sic)," he said.

Dhanush also joined in and tweeted, “Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving. Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year (sic)."

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was also blown away by the nail-biting match. “What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup (sic)," he tweeted. Alia shared Messi’s Instagram post marking the win and sent him love.

Check out other reactions below:

Vamos Argentina . What a WC victory this one was. pic.twitter.com/PKDmFE4jeF— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 18, 2022

Omg ! What a game ❤️ ! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France ! #FIFAWorldCup #whatagame #ting pic.twitter.com/0qdKt2bQid— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 18, 2022

Just saw the Greatest Football Match ever #FIFAWorldCupFinal — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) December 18, 2022

It had to be Him. #Messi— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 18, 2022

Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player!Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 18, 2022

Congratulations, Argentina!

