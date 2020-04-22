MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Arhaan Accuses Rashami of Leaking Her Own Bank Statements; Actress Claims 'He Owes Me More Money'

Arhaan Accuses Rashami of Leaking Her Own Bank Statements; Actress Claims 'He Owes Me More Money'

Arhaan Khan has come out in his defence and slammed Rashami Desai for "curating a plan" to malign him.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
On Monday evening, the hashtag #FraudArhaanKhan started trending on Twitter following claims by netizens that actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan took Rs 15 lakh from his former girlfriend Rashami Desai's account, and is allegedly threatening her. Arhaan withdrew the money when Rashami was still inside the Bigg Boss house, it was claimed.

Now, Arhaan has come out in his defence and slammed Rashami for "curating a plan" to malign him.

“Nobody can release these statements except Rashami or me. Since the allegations are against me, it’s obvious that she leaked those screenshots. Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren’t mine," he told Times of India.

"Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt. She had asked me to transfer money to certain people in her absence. It was work-related," he added.

On the other hand, Rashami revealed that Arhaan owes her more than Rs 15 lakh.

“These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge, when I was inside the BB house. Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Apart from Rs 15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return," she said.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Rashami was heartbroken after learning about Arhaan's child and former wife. The two eventually parted ways.

