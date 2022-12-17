Arhaan Khan is Biased Towards Aunt Amrita Arora, Says She is Pushing Herself to Get to Malaika Arora's Position

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora share a close bond with each other and it is not secret. Now, Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan recently revealed that he, too, shares a very warm bond with his masi Amrita. In Malaika Arora’s show Moving in With Malaika, Arhaan reveals that he is biased towards Amu (Amrita). He says, “I’m biased towards Amu [Amrita], she is pushing herself to get to your position. She is like my second mom but now I feel she is coming to position 01.”

Malaika had revealed during an exclusive conversation with News18 that her son will be a part of the show. Sharing his reaction towards it, she had said, “He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show. I am really looking forward to shooting with him. We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently abroad studying, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me. He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, ‘Paisa milega na,'(laughs)."

Arhaan is Malaika’s son with his ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The couple tied the knot in 1998 and separated in 2017. They now share a cordial relationship with each other. They had a reunion recently as they went to the airport to receive Arhaan after his return from the US. The 20-year-old has been studying filmmaking there.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

