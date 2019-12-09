Arhaan Khan Says Rashami was Penniless When They Met, Dia Mirza Talks About Split with Sahil Sangha

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan will be seen talking ill about his lady love Rashami Desai. On re-entering the show as a wild card contestant, Arhaan had proposed to Rashami with a ring. However, the actress did not accept the ring on the show but confessed her feelings to him. In a clip from the next episode, Arhaan can be seen having a conversation with Shefali Bagga about Rashami.

Dia Mirza hit a rough patch this year as she separated from her husband Sahil Sangha after 5 years of marriage. Talking about the split, the actress said, "Any major life change is challenging, painful and difficult but the work is cathartic."

Sanjay Kapoor is celebrating his 21st wedding anniversary with wife Maheep Kapoor. The actor, who was last seen in the 2019 cricket drama The Zoya Factor, has shared a throwback picture from his wedding day on Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor was initially skeptical about signing another remake after the success of Kabir Singh but the actor couldn't say no to Jersey's Hindi remake because it genuinely "touched" his heart. Jersey is a Telugu-language sports drama, which stars Nani as Arjun, a late bloomer in cricket, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey.

Ever since Lisa Haydon announced her second pregnancy in an Instagram post back in August this year, the Queen actress has been more than open about her experiences. In a new picture posted on the social media platform, Lisa has given a glimpse of her healthy schedule while enjoying the pregnancy phase.

