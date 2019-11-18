Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Arhaan Khan Shares 'Love and Support' Note for Rashami Post Bigg Boss 13 Eviction

'Bigg Boss 13' bid adieu to Arhaan Khan in its race to the finish. Fans could not help but question his shocking elimination from the show.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
Image: Arhaan Khan/Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 is more than halfway through and Salman Khan evicted another inmate on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As it turned out Arhaan Khan was eliminated and fans of the show could not help but tweet in favour of Arhaan being a genuine and strong contender for the title. Himanshi Khurana and Arhaan Khan were in the bottom two and when host Salman took Arhaan's name, Rashami, his friend, burst into tears.

It should be recalled that Arhaan came in through wild card entry and had only been inside for almost half days as others like Mahira, Paras, Sidharth and Asim among others. The moment he got evicted, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra started talking about him.

After leaving the house, he even wrote on Instagram, "My journey in the Bigg Boss house may have been short lived. But all this love and support from you guys is really overwhelming and unbelievable! Thank you for supporting me and I think it's really kind of you to think that I shouldn't have been evicted. It's a little upsetting because I was just starting to get a good grip on the game! I'll definitely miss my bestie, Rashami Desai ❤ Play well, and get the trophy! You deserve only the best! You're one of the strongest women I know! You have all my love and support!"

Fans of the even trended #WhyArhaanKhan to show support to the evicted contestant.

"Arhaan khan was evicted because he is not popular as other nominated contestants like himanshi and khesari in punjab and bihar, and on premiere," wrote one user.

Check out more tweets below:

In the episode, Salman Khan made a grand entry with his friend Anil Kapoor while dancing to their Biwi No 1 song, Hai Hai Mirchi. While Salman praised Anil for his evergreen look, Anil also showered praised on him for his fitness.

