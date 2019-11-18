Arhaan Khan Shares 'Love and Support' Note for Rashami Post Bigg Boss 13 Eviction

Bigg Boss 13 is more than halfway through and Salman Khan evicted another inmate on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As it turned out Arhaan Khan was eliminated and fans of the show could not help but tweet in favour of Arhaan being a genuine and strong contender for the title. Himanshi Khurana and Arhaan Khan were in the bottom two and when host Salman took Arhaan's name, Rashami, his friend, burst into tears.

It should be recalled that Arhaan came in through wild card entry and had only been inside for almost half days as others like Mahira, Paras, Sidharth and Asim among others. The moment he got evicted, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra started talking about him.

After leaving the house, he even wrote on Instagram, "My journey in the Bigg Boss house may have been short lived. But all this love and support from you guys is really overwhelming and unbelievable! Thank you for supporting me and I think it's really kind of you to think that I shouldn't have been evicted. It's a little upsetting because I was just starting to get a good grip on the game! I'll definitely miss my bestie, Rashami Desai ❤ Play well, and get the trophy! You deserve only the best! You're one of the strongest women I know! You have all my love and support!"

Fans of the even trended #WhyArhaanKhan to show support to the evicted contestant.

"Arhaan khan was evicted because he is not popular as other nominated contestants like himanshi and khesari in punjab and bihar, and on premiere," wrote one user.

Arhaan khan was evicted because he is not popular as other nominated contestants like himanshi and khesari in punjab and bihar, and on premiere, he said that " Pta nahi kb tk tik paonga,log mujhe itna nahi jante " And finally this happens #WhyArhaanKhan pic.twitter.com/eDPZLxqaSL — Harwindersingh (@Harwind51549032) November 17, 2019

Check out more tweets below:

He was the one who gave befitting reply to Mr Shukla.He deserves another chance in BB13.#WhyArhaanKhan@imArhaanKhan pic.twitter.com/XVfdzgfCNl — Parth Solanki (@kapilianJB) November 17, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 may be full of twists but this eviction is totally shocking! Hard to believe that a deserving contestant like Arhaan Khan was eliminated! This is unfair! #WhyArhaanKhan pic.twitter.com/E1FXlbgVmt — sheतल ❄ (@diwani_shetl) November 17, 2019

I must say Bigg Boss 13 may be full of twists but this eviction is totally shocking it seems, only way to explain #WhyArhaanKhan pic.twitter.com/MyZ4Q1R9Ai — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 17, 2019

In the episode, Salman Khan made a grand entry with his friend Anil Kapoor while dancing to their Biwi No 1 song, Hai Hai Mirchi. While Salman praised Anil for his evergreen look, Anil also showered praised on him for his fitness.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.