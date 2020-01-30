Arhaan Reacts to Rashami's 'Not My Type' Comment, Bharti Gets Inked on Husband Harsh's Birthday

Rashami Desai, in an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 13 was seen talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, where she tells her that Arhaan Khan is 'not her type'. Now, the former participant, Arhaan, has reacted to it saying that that that their relationship was not fragile and Rashami never said that she was breaking ties with him.

Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment

Screenwriter Harsh Limbachiyaa has turned 33 on January 30. To make the day special for Harsh, his wife, comedian and TV actor Bharti Singh, got his name inked on her hand. Overwhelmed by Bharti’s gesture, Harsh took to social media to share the picture with their fans.

Bharti Singh Gets Inked for Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's Birthday, See Pic of Her Tattoo

Deepika Padukone's decision to attend a protest meeting on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus seemingly riled up some people earlier this month when her film Chhapaak was about to hit the screens. Some called for a boycott of her movie, while another section supported Deepika's presence in JNU and also extended their support to her on social media. In a promotional video that is doing the rounds on social media, Deepika can be heard giving back to Chhapaak detractors.

This Video of Deepika Padukone Outwitting Chhapaak Trolls is Winning Internet

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, are probably the most shipped on-screen couple of the B-town right now. The two steal the limelight wherever they go as they are busy in the promotions of their upcoming romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. During the promotions, Kartik said that he can’t marry anytime soon due to his work commitments. This gave Sara a chance to pull Kartik’s leg. She asked him, “You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?”

Sara Ali Khan Teases Kartik Aaryan, Says 'You Are Ready For Relationship But Not Marriage'

Saif Ali Khan started off his career playing the romantic hero in many films in the initial years. From Aashiq Awara to Dil Tera Diwana, he has played the lover boy with elan. Those films weren’t big successes, but the image hung onto him like the long locks of curly hair he so proudly sported. In Jaawani Jaaneman, that comes out on Friday, the actor plays a middle-aged carefree spirit who is shocked to find out he has a teenaged daughter. In 20 years, his age has changed, but the character has remained essentially the same.

With Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan is Back as the Charming Middle Aged Casanova and We're Not Complaining

