5-min read

Arrhan Singh, The Man Schooled by Anushka & Virat for Littering, Has Shared Screen With Shah Rukh Khan

Virat Kohli on Saturday tweeted a video clip of his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, scolding a man for throwing plastic on the road.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
Arrhan Singh, The Man Schooled by Anushka & Virat for Littering, Has Shared Screen With Shah Rukh Khan
Image courtesy: Instagram/Arhhan Singh, Yogen Shah
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Saturday tweeted a video clip of his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, scolding a man for throwing plastic on the road. While some commended the two for being responsible citizens, others ended up turning Anushka's 17-second-long clip into memes. The man in question, Arhhan Singh, also responded to the star couple, slamming them for not having 'verbal etiquette.'

Although he accepted that he should have been careful, he said “a little etiquette and politeness in your dialogue would not have made you a lesser star" in his Instagram post.

Disclaimer: i have no desire to gain any mileage from this post of mine... Horrible! So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful @anushkasharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I’m apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them ! The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my "luxury car"... Was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth... From ur "luxury car's" window... Or the trashy mind @virat.kohli to shoot and post this online... For whatever gains... Now thats some serious trash!!!

A post shared by Arhhan Singh (@arhhansingh) on



The littering saga, however, got escalated when Arhhan's mother took to Instagram and blasted the couple. Calling it a "cheap" stunt in the name of cleanliness, she accused Virat and Anushka of violating the privacy of her son by not blurring his face.

@anushkasharma @virat.kohli The last thing we would want is to get publicity out of your cheap STUNT in the name of CLEANLINESS! You both posted a video for your fans n followers by VIOLATING Basic Rights to privacy &you shamed my son in the video as well in your post content you both may be who you are in your fields, with millions of followers & all the PR backing you... you may be payed for your campaigning or maybe doing it for sheer publicity As a mother,I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but youve also exposed him to unwanted hostility.... and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways ? I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!! how dare you crush somebody’s image/and morale and reputation and expose him to public hate, a boy who is on the verge of starting his ventures, ..just to prove what good citizens you both are to increase your fan following ?How dare you?? If you both really cared or bothered about cleanliness , then you would actively do something about all the garbage in your own lane.. you would make a noise and use your VOICE to urge the municipal authorities to take action atleast in the lane where you live,to start with, which you haven’t . Posting videos of fake bravado just to fool your followers. If your intention was genuine then you would pull over and politely correct the person for littering IF THEY DID in a decent and real manner... and not by displaying such a rude and arrogant attitude, and then posting it for the world to see! You have caused a lot of grief with your post & this is morally and humanitarianly very wrong. You may be #AnushkaSharma or #viraatkohli in your house or on screen & the field...but on the streets you are just a citizen trying to correct another... DO IT WITH KINDNESS ....fear karma . And just FYI , he did not react badly, not coz of who you both are.. we couldnt care less,but only because he has a decent upbringing ! Unlike people like you, who seem to think that you are the empowered ones to talk and treat people as you wish !

A post shared by Gittanjali (@gittanjali.elizabeth_singh) on



The whole debate on social media has put Arhhan in an unwanted spotlight with the netizens trying to get their hands on anything and everything concerning him. Apparently, Arhhan worked as a child artiste in a number of films and shared screen space with a couple of A-list actors, including Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Yes, you read that right! Arhhan appeared in SRK's 1996 comedy English Babu Desi Mem. He performed as a child artiste in Shahid's Paathsaala. He also worked in a popular TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh where he played the role of Shekhar Suman's son.



His Instagram account also has photographs of him with many Bollywood celebrities like Govinda, Sonu Nigam, Mandira Bedi, Sajid Nadiadwala among others.

Good meet with #govinda #fun #work #bollywood #star

A post shared by Arhhan Singh (@arhhansingh) on





This adorable photo of Arhhan would remind you of his stint as a child artiste in Dekh Bhai Dekh.



Arhhan poses for a photograph with filmmaker Ken Ghosh.

| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
Read full article
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

