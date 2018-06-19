Arrhan Singh, The Man Schooled by Anushka & Virat for Littering, Has Shared Screen With Shah Rukh Khan

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Saturday tweeted a video clip of his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, scolding a man for throwing plastic on the road. While some commended the two for being responsible citizens, others ended up turning Anushka's 17-second-long clip into memes. The man in question, Arhhan Singh, also responded to the star couple, slamming them for not having 'verbal etiquette.'Although he accepted that he should have been careful, he said “a little etiquette and politeness in your dialogue would not have made you a lesser star" in his Instagram post.The littering saga, however, got escalated when Arhhan's mother took to Instagram and blasted the couple. Calling it a "cheap" stunt in the name of cleanliness, she accused Virat and Anushka of violating the privacy of her son by not blurring his face.The whole debate on social media has put Arhhan in an unwanted spotlight with the netizens trying to get their hands on anything and everything concerning him. Apparently, Arhhan worked as a child artiste in a number of films and shared screen space with a couple of A-list actors, including Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Yes, you read that right! Arhhan appeared in SRK's 1996 comedy English Babu Desi Mem. He performed as a child artiste in Shahid's Paathsaala. He also worked in a popular TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh where he played the role of Shekhar Suman's son.His Instagram account also has photographs of him with many Bollywood celebrities like Govinda, Sonu Nigam, Mandira Bedi, Sajid Nadiadwala among others.This adorable photo of Arhhan would remind you of his stint as a child artiste in Dekh Bhai Dekh.Arhhan poses for a photograph with filmmaker Ken Ghosh.