Ariah Agarwal Says Parth Samthaan is a Friend, Posts New Pics of Duo on Social Media

Ariah Agarwal has quashed all rumours of dating 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' co-actor Parth Samthaan. Seen her latest Instagram post yet?

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
Image of Parth Samthaan, Ariah Agarwal, courtesy of Instagram

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes have broken up, report several websites, and soon news came in that the actor is now dating another co-star from the same show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

A video of Parth and Ariah dancing to the song Neend Churayi Meri Kisne O Sanam Tune recently surfaced on the internet, which have sparked dating rumors. According to sources, Parth has often been spotted with Ariah and was seen making frequent visits to her Lokhandwala residence, reported bollywoodshaadis.com.

Check out the video of Parth and Ariah here:

Now, Ariah has seemingly denied dating Parth with a post on Instagram. The actress posted several pictures of them together, and likened their relationship to that of friends. Check out her quirky post in response to dating rumours:

All was great between rumoured ex-lovers Parth and Erica, until last month. The reports of their breakup and the both of them moving on with their lives surfaced thereafter and now Parth seems to have found a new partner in Ariah.

Ariah, who was earlier seen in Kya Haal Mr Panchaal, entered Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Kamolika’s sister.

Ariah is the sister of Ayush Agarwal, who was Hina Khan’s co-star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

