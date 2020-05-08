Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Release Charity Song 'Stuck With U', Watch Video

Singer Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have joined hands for their latest track Stuck With U. The collaboration between the pop singers is aimed at helping to fund educational scholarships for the children of emergency and healthcare workers who were on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The No Tears Left To Cry crooner announced the release of the new track on Instagram. “#Stuckwithu out now @justinbieber (sic),” Ariana captioned her post. The singer also mentioned that all the proceeds from the song will be given to 1st Responders Children’s Foundation, a NGO to help the kids of emergency workers.

Separately, Justin also announced the release of the song, praising his friend Ariana. “#StuckwithU song and video out now with my amazing friend @arianagrande. Proud of this song and this cause. Hope you all like it. Ariana you are amazing. Happy this finally happened. #stuckwithu out now (sic),” he captioned the post.

Stuck With U music video has been filmed with each performer being at their home. The track shows multiple videos of people enjoying the lockdown time at home with their loved ones. We can also see the Sorry crooner with his wife Hailey Bieber. The duo can be seen dancing together.

Meanwhile, Ariana is playing around with her pet pooch while reciting the lyrics. You can watch the official video of Stuck With U below.