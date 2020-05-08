MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Release Charity Song 'Stuck With U', Watch Video

In 'Stuck With U', Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have come together after their 2015 track 'What Do You Mean?'

Singer Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have joined hands for their latest track Stuck With U. The collaboration between the pop singers is aimed at helping to fund educational scholarships for the children of emergency and healthcare workers who were on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The No Tears Left To Cry crooner announced the release of the new track on Instagram. “#Stuckwithu out now @justinbieber (sic),” Ariana captioned her post. The singer also mentioned that all the proceeds from the song will be given to 1st Responders Children’s Foundation, a NGO to help the kids of emergency workers.

Separately, Justin also announced the release of the song, praising his friend Ariana. “#StuckwithU song and video out now with my amazing friend @arianagrande. Proud of this song and this cause. Hope you all like it. Ariana you are amazing. Happy this finally happened. #stuckwithu out now (sic),” he captioned the post.

Stuck With U music video has been filmed with each performer being at their home. The track shows multiple videos of people enjoying the lockdown time at home with their loved ones. We can also see the Sorry crooner with his wife Hailey Bieber. The duo can be seen dancing together.

Meanwhile, Ariana is playing around with her pet pooch while reciting the lyrics. You can watch the official video of Stuck With U below.


This is the second collaboration of the pop singers. Previously, they teamed for What Do You Mean? remix track in 2015.

