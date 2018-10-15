English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson Call Off Engagement After Less Than 6 Months of Dating
The young couple, who first met on the sets of Saturday Night Live, has reportedly called off their engagement.
Image credits: Reuters pictures
Loading...
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits as their blossoming relationship fizzled out. As per a report in TMZ, the young couple, who first met on the sets of Saturday Night Live, has officially called off their engagement.
Sources close to the former couple told the publication, "Ariana and Pete split this weekend, with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off."
"The two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically," the source added.
Ariana and Pete became engaged earlier this year in May -- just a few weeks after they were reported to be just casually dating. Pete started dating Ariana shortly after she broke up with late rapper Mac Miller.
Earlier in an interview with GQ magazine, Pete called himself "the luckiest guy in the world." The two also moved in together after their engagement.
On the work front, Ariana has been on a break from performing since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. On Saturday, she was scheduled to perform at a fundraiser event but eventually pulled out of the event.
Mac, whom Grande dated for over two years, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home last month by emergency personnel who pronounced him dead.
Sources close to the former couple told the publication, "Ariana and Pete split this weekend, with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off."
"The two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically," the source added.
Ariana and Pete became engaged earlier this year in May -- just a few weeks after they were reported to be just casually dating. Pete started dating Ariana shortly after she broke up with late rapper Mac Miller.
Earlier in an interview with GQ magazine, Pete called himself "the luckiest guy in the world." The two also moved in together after their engagement.
On the work front, Ariana has been on a break from performing since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. On Saturday, she was scheduled to perform at a fundraiser event but eventually pulled out of the event.
Mac, whom Grande dated for over two years, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home last month by emergency personnel who pronounced him dead.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
- Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge Celebrate Zaheer Khan’s Birthday in Maldives, See Pics
- Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba. See Photos, Videos
- Post Harassment Allegations, Nana Patekar to be Replaced by This Actor in Housefull 4?
- Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse is the First Celebrity to Get Evicted from the House
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...