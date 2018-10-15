Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson Call Off Engagement After Less Than 6 Months of Dating

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits as their blossoming relationship fizzled out. As per a report in TMZ, the young couple, who first met on the sets of Saturday Night Live, has officially called off their engagement.Sources close to the former couple told the publication, "Ariana and Pete split this weekend, with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off.""The two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically," the source added.Ariana and Pete became engaged earlier this year in May -- just a few weeks after they were reported to be just casually dating. Pete started dating Ariana shortly after she broke up with late rapper Mac Miller.Earlier in an interview with GQ magazine, Pete called himself "the luckiest guy in the world." The two also moved in together after their engagement.On the work front, Ariana has been on a break from performing since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. On Saturday, she was scheduled to perform at a fundraiser event but eventually pulled out of the event.Mac, whom Grande dated for over two years, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home last month by emergency personnel who pronounced him dead.