Ariana Grande Blasts Piers Morgan Over 'Nudity' Comments

Singer Ariana Grande has slammed journalist Piers Morgan for passing offensive remarks against her and the Little Mix musical band.The feud started a few days ago when Morgan criticised the band members and said that they use nudity to sell their albums, reports variety.com.Morgan's comments offended a large number of people including Ariana's mother, Joan Grande.Joan came to Little Mix's defence before criticising Morgan for his previous remarks about talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. She said: "Honestly what is wrong with you Piers Morgan? Didn't your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don't say it! You came for 'The Ellen Show' yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. Little Mix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And...well never mind."Morgan quickly responded to Joan, calling DeGeneres a hypocrite, and denouncing both Little Mix and Ariana for using their nudity to sell albums.Later the journalist's tweet prompted a series of posts from Ariana herself, during which the pop star praised DeGeneres before defending the use of her own sexuality and signing off with the title of her latest single, "Thank you, next"."Ellen is an incredible and kind human being... I use my talent and my sexuality all the time because I choose to. Women can be sexual, naked and dignified. it's our choice and we will keep fighting til people understand, Ariana tweeted.Ariana ended the conversation by calling out Morgan's double standards by sharing his tweet of a semi-nude photograph of himself in front of a fireplace."When you do it, it's ok?," she added.