Ariana Grande Celebrates One Year of Thank U, Next Song

Singer Ariana Grande is super nostalgic as her song "Thank U, Next" has completed a year since its launch.

Grande on Saturday took to Instagram and shared throwback images from the shoot for the music video, wondering how quickly time flies, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"A year," she captioned the images.

In the first image, Grande is seen with her trademark long flowing topknot ponytail, chatting on a fluffy pink phone while exercising in front of her orange MacBook a la Elle Woods.

View this post on Instagram a year A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 30, 2019 at 1:23pm PST

In November of 2018, "Thank U, Next", Next debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, which meant it was Grande's first number-one single of her career.

It was also nominated for Video of the Year at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.