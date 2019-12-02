Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ariana Grande Celebrates One Year of Thank U, Next Song

Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next; debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was even nominated for the VMAs 2019.

IANS

Updated:December 2, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ariana Grande Celebrates One Year of Thank U, Next Song
Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next; debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was even nominated for the VMAs 2019.

Singer Ariana Grande is super nostalgic as her song "Thank U, Next" has completed a year since its launch.

Grande on Saturday took to Instagram and shared throwback images from the shoot for the music video, wondering how quickly time flies, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"A year," she captioned the images.

In the first image, Grande is seen with her trademark long flowing topknot ponytail, chatting on a fluffy pink phone while exercising in front of her orange MacBook a la Elle Woods.

View this post on Instagram

a year

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

In November of 2018, "Thank U, Next", Next debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, which meant it was Grande's first number-one single of her career.

It was also nominated for Video of the Year at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram