Ariana Grande Confirmed To Open 2018 Billboard Music Awards Show

US pop star Ariana Grande is set to serve as the opening act for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which will take place in Las Vegas on May 20.Grande, who first revealed news of her Billboard Awards gig on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will deliver a performance of music from her upcoming LP during the televised event.The news comes shortly after Grande revealed the single No Tears Left to Cry, her first new music since her 2016 album Dangerous Woman. Her Manchester show while on tour supporting that album became the site of a terrorist attack, which she alludes to in the uplifting track.Last week, the singer took to social media to tease another upcoming track, this one apparently titled R.E.M.At the awards ceremony, Grande will join already announced performers BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.Kelly Clarkson is set to host the Billboard Music Awards, which will be broadcast live on NBC in the US from MGM Grand Garden Arena beginning at 8pm Eastern time.