English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ariana Grande Confirmed To Open 2018 Billboard Music Awards Show
At the awards ceremony, Ariana Grande will join already announced performers BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.
Image: AP Images
US pop star Ariana Grande is set to serve as the opening act for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which will take place in Las Vegas on May 20.
Grande, who first revealed news of her Billboard Awards gig on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will deliver a performance of music from her upcoming LP during the televised event.
The news comes shortly after Grande revealed the single No Tears Left to Cry, her first new music since her 2016 album Dangerous Woman. Her Manchester show while on tour supporting that album became the site of a terrorist attack, which she alludes to in the uplifting track.
Last week, the singer took to social media to tease another upcoming track, this one apparently titled R.E.M.
At the awards ceremony, Grande will join already announced performers BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.
Kelly Clarkson is set to host the Billboard Music Awards, which will be broadcast live on NBC in the US from MGM Grand Garden Arena beginning at 8pm Eastern time.
Also Watch
Grande, who first revealed news of her Billboard Awards gig on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will deliver a performance of music from her upcoming LP during the televised event.
The news comes shortly after Grande revealed the single No Tears Left to Cry, her first new music since her 2016 album Dangerous Woman. Her Manchester show while on tour supporting that album became the site of a terrorist attack, which she alludes to in the uplifting track.
Last week, the singer took to social media to tease another upcoming track, this one apparently titled R.E.M.
At the awards ceremony, Grande will join already announced performers BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.
Kelly Clarkson is set to host the Billboard Music Awards, which will be broadcast live on NBC in the US from MGM Grand Garden Arena beginning at 8pm Eastern time.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan
- All-New Mini Countryman Launched in India for Rs 32.90 Lakh
- Breach of Trust, Unfortunate: National Award Winners Express Dissent Over President Not Felicitating All Winners
- Janhvi Kapoor Wore Late Sridevi's Saree to Receive Her Mother's National Award
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate