1-min read

Ariana Grande Defends Her and Justin Bieber's Early-20s Engagements With This Perfect Tweet

Singer Ariana Grande has defended her and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber's seemingly quick engagements.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2018, 8:46 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Justin Bieber, Pete Davidson
Singer Ariana Grande, who recently announced that she got engaged to Pete Davidson, has defended her and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber's seemingly quick engagements. Bieber on Monday confirmed his engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin on his official Instagram. Soon after his announcement, a social media user made the Scooter Braun connection, pointing out how both Bieber and Grande share the same manager, reports eonline.com.

The tweet from the fan read: "First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin...the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder."

To this, Grande wrote: "You do realise we are human beings who love and have lives...right...? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first and foremost about our health and happiness? Love is lit."

"S--t happens. I hope to God it happens to you too. You deserve it," she added.

The Twitter exchange was later deleted.



Grande got engaged to her new beau, Pete Davidson, after two months of dating.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

