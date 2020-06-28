Ariana Grande Gets Birthday Kisses from Dalton Gomez as Couple Makes Relationship 'Insta' Official

Ariana Grande turned 27 a couple of days ago and surprised everyone as she posted some cozy pictures of herself with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, thus making their relationship Instagram official. Needless to say, fans can't get over the couple's mushy pictures that are doing the rounds on social media.

For her 27th birthday, Ariana hosted a small Midsommar themed birthday party. Dalton joined in with some of Ariana's close friends as they celebrated her special day. Her parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera were also present for their daughter's birthday.

Ariana had also posted a picture earlier in which she was seen sitting on Dalton's lap. At the birthday party, Ariana and Dalton shared their kissing picture with fans. Ariana was dressed in a brilliant white sweater crop top that revealed a bit of her toned mid-riff. She paired it with a skirt.

Click right to spot Dalton and Ariana's romantic kissing pic from the latter's birthday party.

In a pic uploaded earlier, Ariana can be seen sitting on Dalton's lap. Click right to spot the couple's mushy pic by the poolside.

As per reports, Dalton is a real estate agent and is Aaron Kirman Group employee. The couple sparked romance rumors in February when they were spotted making out at Bar Louie in Los Angeles.

