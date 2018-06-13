GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Ariana Grande Gets Engaged to Comedian Pete Davidson

The pair, who began dating shortly after Grande's breakup from rapper Mac Miller in May, have been using social media to express their affection for one another.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2018, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ariana Grande Gets Engaged to Comedian Pete Davidson
Image: AP Images

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson reportedly got engaged after several weeks of dating.

"It's a recent engagement. They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding," a source close to the couple told people.com.

Grande tweeted an emoji-filled message moments after the news went public on Monday.





"I love you," she wrote, flanked by laughing monkey faces. She continued by writing "sm" (presumably "so much") before adding more monkey faces and signing off with "ok bye".

Credit: @Ariana Grande

The pair, who began dating shortly after Grande's breakup from rapper Mac Miller in May, have been using social media to express their affection for one another.

Credit: @Ariana Grande

Davidson confirmed he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David in May.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You