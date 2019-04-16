Ariana Grande Paid a Cool USD 8 Million for Last-Minute Performance at Coachella: Report

Ariana Grande was a last minute addition to the Coachella set and took home a cool USD 8 Million for performing at the popular Southern California music festival. Reports suggest that the 25-year-old pop star was given several millions more than what stars are usually paid, owing to her huge social media popularity and because she was approached at the last moment.A 2017 article in The New Yorker on Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett, who co-founded Coachella, revealed that headlining acts typically earn USD 3-5 million, around half what Ariana is rumoured to have received, reported Daily Mail.Sources told Variety that her fee was for showing up and agreeing to be the festival's headliner after discussions with Kanye West broke down over staging issues at the last minute. Kanye had been in talks to headline one of Coachella's nights, but Ariana stepped in after he dropped out. The rapper later agreed to bring his Sunday service show for an Easter morning show for a single performance in Week 2 of Coachella.Ariana's performance on Sunday included some high-profile guest appearances. She performed with four-fifths of 'N Sync, minus Justin Timberlake. The popular boy band performed in the latter part of Ariana's song Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored, which features a sample of their 2000 song It Makes Me Ill. Ariana then joined the quintet as the fifth member, for Tearin' Up My Heart.Later, Nicki Minaj joned her on Bang Bang, and Diddy and Mase appeared for Mo Money Mo Problems, which was originally performed by The Notorious B.I.G.The Thank You, Next singer will return for another Sunday set during the festivals second weekend on April 21.