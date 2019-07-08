Ariana Grande Shares, Then Deletes, an Emotional Note Following Her Breakdown Onstage
Ariana Grande, who is currently on her Sweetener world tour, wrote in a now-deleted message that she was thankful to fans for accepting her "humanness" and said she was "still processing a lot".
Ariana Grande. (Image: AP)
Singer Ariana Grande took to Twitter on Sunday to explain to her fans why she broke down while performing R.E.M. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Pittsburgh, the hometown of late rapper Mac Miller, on July 6.
Grande also apparently began to cry during Thank U, Next as she sang the lyrics, "Wish I could say thank you to Malcom, cause he was an angel". Videos of the same emerged on social media on Saturday night. Many fans have since expressed concern for the singer.
omg i luv her sm i rlly hope she takes this off the setlist if she needs to pic.twitter.com/s5501Aavwd— blake | alicia stan | saw ffh 🏳️🌈 (@thnkusabrina) July 7, 2019
The American pop star later put out a statement, which she has now taken down, and thank fans for their support.
"Tour is wild. Life is wild," she wrote. "I'm grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give us every ounce of energy they've got....i'm grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. it's a dream come true. no matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i'm grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what i've started."
Grande also admitted that she "feel(s) everything very intensely" and that she "committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I'm still processing a lot," adding, "sometimes I cry a lot! i thank you for accepting my humanness. i'm not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls each night/to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through."
Miller died in September. Grande dated Miller for two years. In an Instagram post after his death, Grande called Miller her "dearest friend."
View this post on Instagram
i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.
