Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Won't Be Releasing Her Next Album Any Time Soon; Deets Inside

Fans of American pop star and entrepreneur Ariana Grande might have to wait a little bit longer for her next album. On Friday, the 28-year-old singer released a video on YouTube where she was promoting some of the products from her newly launched make-up line. While the singer showed her followers how to create a certain make-up look, Ariana also answered some of the questions by her fans.

It was during this interactive session that Ariana addressed a fan’s query over her next album. Responding to the question, the singer said, “This is a question I’m nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans." Ariana said the truth is she has not begun working on a new album. The singer also added, “I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department." However, the singer confessed that after releasing Positions in 2020 she did not feel that she was ready to start another album.

The singer also explained that during the time her last album came out, she was also judging singing reality show The Voice and was also preparing to audition for a role. Ariana successfully passed her audition to play the role of Glinda in upcoming movie Wicked. Talking about her love for this new acting project, Ariana said, “The most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I have adored since I was ten years old and that is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my soul, and my everything that I can give." Ariana added that although she knows the material required for her role in Wicked, she still has a lot to learn, and for that she wants to be in her prime condition.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.