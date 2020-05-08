MOVIES

Ariana Grande Says She Didn't Allow Tiger King Star to Appear in Video of Duet with Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande prevented Carole Baskins's clip from being a part of her Covid-19 fundraiser song Stuck With U featuring Justin Bieber.

Pop singer Ariana Grande revealed that she did not allow Carole Baskins, who was seen in the hit docu-series Tiger King, to appear in her recent release Stuck with You.

The fundraiser song by Ariana and Justin Bieber came out earlier on Friday (May 8). In the official video, many fans can be seen dancing with the people or pets they are stuck with during the COVID-19 lockdown.

One of the many submissions that did not make the final cut was that of Carole Baskins and husband Howard swaying to the music with their pet cat. The couple was wearing animal print dresses and lion hats. Their video was uploaded by Justin on Twitter.

To the tweet, Ariana commented, "For the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that's ..... unique."

The song's sweet video also featured Ariana singing to her dog and Justin spending time with his model-wife Hailey Beiber. Ariana's boyfriend Dalton Gomez also makes a small appearance.

The video also saw people in their prom gowns or medical scrubs spreading the message of staying home during the crisis. The video was made in collaboration with the First Responders Children's Foundation and all the funds from the song will go to this fund.

