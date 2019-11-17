Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ariana Grande Shares Health Update, May Cancel Upcoming Shows

In some of the pics and videos posted by the young pop icon on Instagram, she can been using a steamer, possibly for her bad throat.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ariana Grande Shares Health Update, May Cancel Upcoming Shows
In some of the pics and videos posted by the young pop icon on Instagram, she can been using a steamer, possibly for her bad throat.

Ariana Grande shared several health updates to her Instagram stories that has concerned her fans quite a bit. Ariana opened up about her health struggles during her time on Sweetener World Tour. Through her posts, Ariana let her viewers know that she has been feeling sick for “over three weeks at this point” and may possibly have to cancel upcoming shows.

In some of the pics and videos posted by the young pop icon, she can been using a steamer, possibly for her throat and voice.

“Hi my loves so I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show. I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out. I don't want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if god forbid I can't make the show happen,” she wrote in a lengthy message.

In another video she said, "I’ve been coughing and had this like crazy sinus infection thing that has not gone away for a really long time. I haven’t been able to really get better and tonight during the show tonight my head was really splitting and heavy and my glands really hurt and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on."

Check out her posts below:

ariana grande

araiana

aii

araiaaa

Grande’s next show is scheduled for Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram