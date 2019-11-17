Ariana Grande Shares Health Update, May Cancel Upcoming Shows

Ariana Grande shared several health updates to her Instagram stories that has concerned her fans quite a bit. Ariana opened up about her health struggles during her time on Sweetener World Tour. Through her posts, Ariana let her viewers know that she has been feeling sick for “over three weeks at this point” and may possibly have to cancel upcoming shows.

In some of the pics and videos posted by the young pop icon, she can been using a steamer, possibly for her throat and voice.

“Hi my loves so I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show. I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out. I don't want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if god forbid I can't make the show happen,” she wrote in a lengthy message.

In another video she said, "I’ve been coughing and had this like crazy sinus infection thing that has not gone away for a really long time. I haven’t been able to really get better and tonight during the show tonight my head was really splitting and heavy and my glands really hurt and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on."

Check out her posts below:

Grande’s next show is scheduled for Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.